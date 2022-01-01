Pies in Needham
Needham restaurants that serve pies
Hearth Pizzeria
974 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Luciana's own recipe...
a graham cracker shell filled with Key Lime custard. Tart and delicious
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Lamb Shepherd's Pie
|$30.00
braised lamb, carrots, peas & mashed potato
|Short Rib & Ale Pie
|$26.00
Guinness braised short rib, puff pastry, gruyére, fennel pollen, arugula