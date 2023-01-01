Roast duck in Needham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ray's New Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ray's New Garden

40 Chestnut Place, Needham

Avg 4.3 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Boneless Duck$24.50
More about Ray's New Garden
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck$35.00
Roasted duck breast, brussel sprouts, rainbow sweet potato, cherry wine jus
More about The Farmhouse

