Roast duck in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Roast Duck
Needham restaurants that serve roast duck
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ray's New Garden
40 Chestnut Place, Needham
Avg 4.3
(474 reviews)
Roasted Boneless Duck
$24.50
More about Ray's New Garden
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
Avg 4.4
(557 reviews)
Roasted Duck
$35.00
Roasted duck breast, brussel sprouts, rainbow sweet potato, cherry wine jus
More about The Farmhouse
