Salmon in Needham
Needham restaurants that serve salmon
PASTA
Cappella Restaurant
45 Chapel St, Needham
|Grilled Salmon TOGO
|$29.00
roasted salmon, Chilled quinoa salad with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and asparagus
COOK.Needham
109 Chapel St, Needham
|Side *Salmon
|$9.00
*These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)
|$27.00
sticky rice, ginger lemongrass broth,
bok choy
Allergens: soy, fish, sesame, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Latina Kitchen and Bar
30 Dedham Ave, Needham
|Salmon&Crab Cakes
|$28.00
salmon&crab cakes / aji rocoto aioli / sweet plantain “tajadas” with quest fresco / Latin slaw
FRENCH FRIES
The James
1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Smoked Salmon Soda Bread Crostini
|$12.00
spicy sesame cream, preserved lemon, arugula
|Salmon
|$29.00
fried brussel sprouts, warm dashi farro, pomegranate molasses
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Ray's New Garden
40 Chestnut Place, Needham
|Salmon Jalapeno
|$14.00
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$12.75
|Salmon Sushi
|$6.50