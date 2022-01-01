Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Needham

Go
Needham restaurants
Toast

Needham restaurants that serve salmon

Cappella Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cappella Restaurant

45 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon TOGO$29.00
roasted salmon, Chilled quinoa salad with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and asparagus
More about Cappella Restaurant
*Miso Glazed Salmon image

 

COOK.Needham

109 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.5 (121 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side *Salmon$9.00
*These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
*Miso Glazed Salmon (g)$27.00
sticky rice, ginger lemongrass broth,
bok choy
Allergens: soy, fish, sesame, dairy *Consumer Advisory: These items may be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
More about COOK.Needham
Item pic

 

Latina Kitchen and Bar

30 Dedham Ave, Needham

Avg 4.9 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon&Crab Cakes$28.00
salmon&crab cakes / aji rocoto aioli / sweet plantain “tajadas” with quest fresco / Latin slaw
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar
The James image

FRENCH FRIES

The James

1027 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 5 (1937 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Soda Bread Crostini$12.00
spicy sesame cream, preserved lemon, arugula
Salmon$29.00
fried brussel sprouts, warm dashi farro, pomegranate molasses
More about The James
Ray's New Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ray's New Garden

40 Chestnut Place, Needham

Avg 4.3 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Jalapeno$14.00
Salmon Poke Bowl$12.75
Salmon Sushi$6.50
More about Ray's New Garden
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

970 Great Plain Ave, Needham

Avg 4.4 (557 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Salmon & Greens$15.00
Sautéed fillet, Little Leaf Farms greens, sherry vinaigrette
Salmon$29.00
Sautéed farm raised, garbanzo beans, sweet corn, English peas, parsley oil, saffron beurre blanc
More about The Farmhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Needham

Crab Rangoon

Octopus

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Cake

Calamari

Cookies

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Needham to explore

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Newton Center

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Needham Heights

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Newton Highlands

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston