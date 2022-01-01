Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sorbet in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Sorbet
Needham restaurants that serve sorbet
Latina Kitchen and Bar
30 Dedham Ave, Needham
Avg 4.9
(413 reviews)
Sorbet
$8.00
More about Latina Kitchen and Bar
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham
No reviews yet
Sorbet Coconut
$8.95
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Veggie Tacos
Steak Frites
Noodle Soup
Caesar Salad
Crispy Chicken
Risotto
Tiramisu
Grilled Chicken
More near Needham to explore
Newton Center
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1354 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston