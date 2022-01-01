Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Needham

Needham restaurants
Needham restaurants that serve spaghetti

Cappella Restaurant image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Capella Restaurant

45 Chapel St, Needham

Avg 4.3 (237 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Shrimp To Go$32.00
More about Capella Restaurant
Needham House of Pizza image

 

Needham House of Pizza

914 Great Plain Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI$8.50
More about Needham House of Pizza

