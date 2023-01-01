Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Needham

Go
Needham restaurants
Toast

Needham restaurants that serve steak tacos

Consumer pic

 

Cook

109 Chapel St, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Taco$22.00
Rice, mix greens and pita bread.
More about Cook
Hungry Coyote image

 

Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave

1185 Highland Ave, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Taco$3.75
More about Hungry Coyote - 1185 Highland Ave

