Tacos in Needham
Needham restaurants that serve tacos
Hungry Coyote
1185 Highland Ave, Needham
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.50
|Veggie Taco
|$3.00
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.75
COOK.Needham
109 Chapel St, Needham
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
2 per order. Aji crema, guacamole, pickled peppers & onions. Allergens: shellfish, gluten, dairy.
Latina Kitchen and Bar
30 Dedham Ave, Needham
|Fish Taco
|$23.00
crispy fish / corn tortilla / latin slaw / salsa verde / fried shoestring onions / 3 tacos / GF
The Farmhouse
970 Great Plain Ave, Needham
|Veggie taco entree (3)
|$26.00
Chefs whim seasonal vegetables sautéed. Iceberg lettuce, chipotle aioli*, pico de gallo
|Taco Night Meal
|$69.00
2 fish tacos (fried halibut), 2 shrimp tacos (cajun seasoning), 2 veggie tacos (chefs whim), 2 house margaritas
*no substitutions*
|Fish Taco As Entree (3)
|$29.00
fried halibut, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, watermelon radish, flour tortilla