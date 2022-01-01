Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki salmon in
Needham
/
Needham
/
Teriyaki Salmon
Needham restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Ray's New Garden
40 Chestnut Place, Needham
Avg 4.3
(474 reviews)
Teriyaki Salmon
$19.25
More about Ray's New Garden
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken - 952 Great Plain Avenue
952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham
No reviews yet
Salmon Teriyaki
$17.95
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken - 952 Great Plain Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Needham
Fried Rice
Teriyaki Chicken
Crab Rangoon
Edamame
Lobsters
Pudding
Dumplings
Salmon
More near Needham to explore
Dedham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Newton Center
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
West Roxbury
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Needham Heights
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
No reviews yet
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(569 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1466 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(549 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston