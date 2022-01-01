Wontons in Needham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ray's New Garden image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ray's New Garden

40 Chestnut Place, Needham

Avg 4.3 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Wonton$8.75
Lg Wonton Soup$11.25
Wonton Soup$5.75
More about Ray's New Garden
Little Spoon Thai Kitcken image

 

Little Spoon Thai Kitcken

952 Great Plain Avenue, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$5.95
Shrimp & pork blended in Thai spices wrapped with wonton skin in chicken broth topped with garlic, scallion and cilantro.
Wonton Noodle Soup$14.95
Egg Noodle, bok choy, shrimp & Pork blended in Thai spices wrapped with chicken broth on top with garlic, scallion and cilantro. (NO GLUTEN FREE OPTION)
More about Little Spoon Thai Kitcken

