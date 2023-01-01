Chicken sandwiches in Neenah
905 S Commercial Street, Neenah
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Breast of Chicken with Lettuce and Tomato. Mayo on the side.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Breast of Chicken Doused in Spicy Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce. Ranch on the side.
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Breast of Chicken with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.