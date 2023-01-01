Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Neenah

Neenah restaurants
Neenah restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cranky Pats Pizza - Neenah - 905 S Commercial Street

905 S Commercial Street, Neenah

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Breast of Chicken with Lettuce and Tomato. Mayo on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Breast of Chicken Doused in Spicy Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce. Ranch on the side.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Breast of Chicken with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese.
Globe Coffee at The Plaza

229 W Wisconsin Avenue, Neenah

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
Chicken Salad w/Cranberry & Almond, on Sourdough Bread
