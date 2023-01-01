Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Neenah
/
Neenah
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Neenah restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Bee Hive Barn & Grill
2925 Cty Rd G, Neenah
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
More about Bee Hive Barn & Grill
Cranky Pats Pizza - Neenah - 905 S Commercial Street
905 S Commercial Street, Neenah
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
Wrapped in our Pizza Crust and Deep Fried to a Golden Brown.
More about Cranky Pats Pizza - Neenah - 905 S Commercial Street
