Jerk, Rum and Caribbean vibes. That is the very basis of the experience we intend to offer to each of our guests. Every dish & cocktail that we innovate comes with authentic flavors accompanied by our chef’s culinary twist. We pride ourselves on culinary innovation that an entire family can enjoy. We will always have our staples along with new features that are sure to take you on a journey of enjoyment. If you’re a family that enjoys a well prepared, satisfying meal then make your reservations today.

GRILL

254 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1392 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon$29.00
Sauce of Choice, Rice of Choice and Collard Greens.
Nutty Dread (Alcoholic)$12.00
“All Purchases of Alcohol must be accompanied with a food item.“
SD Mac & Cheese$12.00
Rum Punch (Alcoholic)$13.00
“All Purchases of Alcohol must be accompanied with a food item.“
Braised Oxtail$29.00
Rice & Peas and Collard Greens.
Wings$13.00
Grilled, Tamarind Hibiscus Glazed.
Half Rotisserie Jerk Chicken$25.00
Rice & Peas and Collard Greens.
Salmon$25.00
Sauce of Choice, Rice of Choice and Collard Greens.
Nutty Dread (Alcoholic)$12.00
“All Purchases of Alcohol must be accompanied with a food item.“
Curry Goat$25.00
Rice of Choice and Collard Greens.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

254 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
