Go
Toast

Negril Eatery

Come on in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

12116 Central Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (815 reviews)

Popular Items

1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
OXTAIL DINNER$19.50
Stewed oxtail with spinners (dumplings), carrots and lima beans, served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
***PLEASE NOTE THERE IS OXTAIL SHORTAGE & AS A RESULT OUR PURCHASE PRICE HAS INCREASED 60%. WE WILL RETURN THE PRICE WHEN THINGS NORMALIZE***
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
Chicken Roti$10.25
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs marinated in our special curry sauce served in a pancake-like dough
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

12116 Central Ave

bowie MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:25 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:25 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:25 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:25 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:55 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:25 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

L&M exquisite Meals

No reviews yet

Enjoy hot grab&go tasty meals

Rock & Toss Crab House - Largo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fry Guy Southern HomeStyle Cuisine II

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

KitchenCray - Lanham

No reviews yet

We're open and looking forward to serving you. Please place all orders online.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston