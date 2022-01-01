Go
Toast

Negril Eatery

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

2301 Georgia Ave NW • $

Avg 4.5 (4599 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Dinner$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
Fried Plantain$3.00
Plantains fried.
1 Dozen Jerk Drumettes: 12 piece$14.00
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings
Bottled Water 24 oz$2.00
Curry Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with chicken breast and flavored with our special curry sauce
Oxtail Dinner$19.50
Oxtails stewed in a blend of spices and herbs, carrots, beans, spinners (mini dumplings), on rice & peas and cabbage.
Coco Bread$1.75
Our signature hot buttered roll, always freshly baked on-site
CURRIED CHICKEN DINNER$9.50
Dark meat chicken marinated in our special curry sauce with potatoes served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
Jerk Sandwich$7.25
Boneless jerk chicken thigh and lettuce with poppy seed dressing inside our coco bread
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2301 Georgia Ave NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roy Boys

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Cracked Eggery (Shaw)

No reviews yet

Welcome to Cracked Eggery!

Shaw's Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brighton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston