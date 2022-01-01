Go
Toast

Negril Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

331 Montrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (6412 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with dark meat jerk chicken
Jerk Chicken Dinner$10.25
Jerk Chicken marinated in our spicy jerk seasoning and served with red beans & rice with cabbage.
Jerk Drumettes Dinner$12.50
A mixture of drumsticks and wingettes marinated and smoked with special seasonings, served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
Curry Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with chicken thighs and flavored with our special curry sauce
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
Rum Cake$4.15
Our rum cake is made with rum baked into a delicious yellow bundt cake and drizzled with a rum sauce.
Fried Plantain$3.00
Five pieces of fried sweet plantain
Oxtail Dinner$19.50
Stewed oxtail with spinners (dumplings), carrots and lima beans, served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
***PLEASE NOTE THERE IS OXTAIL SHORTAGE & AS A RESULT OUR PURCHASE PRICE HAS INCREASED 60%. WE WILL RETURN THE PRICE WHEN THINGS NORMALIZE***
CURRIED CHICKEN DINNER$9.50
Dark meat chicken marinated in our special curry sauce with potatoes served with rice and peas and a side of cabbage
Coco Bread$1.75
Our signature hot buttered roll, always freshly baked on-site
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

331 Montrose Ave

Laurel MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mad Cow Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

More Than Java Café

No reviews yet

EAT - DRINK - SMILE

The Hunger Tamer

No reviews yet

Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.

Fresh Green - Laurel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston