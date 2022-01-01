Go
Negril ST - Mobile Food Truck

Authentic Caribbean Street Food

52 Peachtree Place Northeast

Popular Items

Ginger Pineapple$8.00
Pineapple, Fresh Ginger, Cane Sugar
Jerk Peri Peri Wings$13.00
Grilled, Jerked, Mango Glazed
Jerk Chicken$15.00
Spicy Grilled Chicken ,Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Sweet Plantains
Curry Shrimp$16.00
Jumbo Shrimp, Jasmine Rice,  Sautéed Cabbage, Sweet Plantains
Curry Goat$16.00
Fork Tender Goat, Jasmine Rice, Sautéed Cabbage, Sweet Plantains
Passionfruit Glazed Salmon$16.00
Oven Roasted Salmon, Passionfruit Glaze Jasmine Rice, Mango Kale
Sprite$2.00
Negril's Oxtail Stew$17.00
Slow-Braised Oxtails, Rice & Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, Sweet Plantains
Bottle Water$3.00
Sweet Plantains$5.00
Sweet Plantains
Location

52 Peachtree Place Northeast

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
