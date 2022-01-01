Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
234-B Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
234-B Main St
Pleasanton CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tri Valley Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden
Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.
Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Pleasanton
Come in and enjoy!
SideTrack Bar + Grill
Serving small plates, handcrafted burgers and sandwiches, salads and other seasonal dishes. Our bar features a selection of local craft beers, fine wines, and top shelf spirits.