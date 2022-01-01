Go
Toast

Neighborhood Sports Bar and Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

234-B Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Takeout

Location

234-B Main St

Pleasanton CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tri Valley Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

McKay's Taphouse & Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Year-Round Outdoor Dining, Craft Beer & Wines. Our food is made FRESH to order. Please ENJOY & tell a friend.

Beer Baron Whiskey Bar & Kitchen - Pleasanton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SideTrack Bar + Grill

No reviews yet

Serving small plates, handcrafted burgers and sandwiches, salads and other seasonal dishes. Our bar features a selection of local craft beers, fine wines, and top shelf spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston