Neighborhood Sushi
Located on Austin’s vibrant South Congress Avenue, Neighborhood Sushi serves high quality sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes in a casual and beautiful setting. Lunch 12 - 3:30 Tuesday - Sunday. Dinner available every day from 4:30pm - 10:00pm. Happy hour will offer food and beverage specials weekdays 3-5pm throughout the entire restaurant.
Our front door is on the neighborhood facing side, in the Annie Street parking lot. Look for a black-stained door with a white and wood light-box sign. Our host will be waiting inside to welcome you! ADA accessible entry through the Sake Garden on the Congress sidewalk.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
1716 S Congress Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1716 S Congress Ave
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Aba Austin
Online Ordering is Available Monday-Friday beginning at 4:00PM and Saturday & Sunday beginning at 11:00am.
Home Slice Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Two Hands
Come in and enjoy!
Little Brother
Opening soon!