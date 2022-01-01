Go
Neighborhood Sushi

Located on Austin’s vibrant South Congress Avenue, Neighborhood Sushi serves high quality sushi and Japanese-inspired dishes in a casual and beautiful setting. Lunch 12 - 3:30 Tuesday - Sunday. Dinner available every day from 4:30pm - 10:00pm. Happy hour will offer food and beverage specials weekdays 3-5pm throughout the entire restaurant.
Our front door is on the neighborhood facing side, in the Annie Street parking lot. Look for a black-stained door with a white and wood light-box sign. Our host will be waiting inside to welcome you! ADA accessible entry through the Sake Garden on the Congress sidewalk.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

1716 S Congress Ave

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Snow Crab Roll$18.00
Snow Crab California Roll w/ avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko.
Cucumber Avocado Roll$9.00
B Yaki & Veggie Roll$35.00
Miso marinaded grilled salmon and one vegetable tempura roll.
Onikoroshi Sakari Box$11.00
Side Kizami Wasabi$1.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$17.00
Big Eye tuna, kewpie mayo, avocado and jalapeños wrapped in nori and rice.
Salmon Nigiri$5.00
Old Mountain$15.00
Kikusui Funaguchi Nama Can$14.00
Side Spicy Mayo$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1716 S Congress Ave

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

