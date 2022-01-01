Go
The Neighborhood Kitchen

Servicing the McDonough Square; featuring southern small plates & BBQ with a full service bar. Inside dining, patio seating and carry-out available.

3B Keys Ferry Street

Popular Items

French Fries$4.00
Side Southwest Salad$4.00
Tenders Plate$12.00
SMASHBURGER$12.00
Topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sesame Seed Bun, Comeback Sauce
CUBAN$14.00
Salmon Plate$22.00
Firecracker Shrimp$13.00
Brisket Plate$16.00
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast with Seared Pineapple Ring, Honey Mustard, and Pico on a Sesame Seed Bun
8 Piece Wings$12.00

Location

3B Keys Ferry Street

McDonough GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
