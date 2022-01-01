Go
Neighborhood Pizza Guy

Your new neighborhood pizza spot, operating inside Cafe Zoe in The Willows, Menlo Park.

1929 Menalto Ave

Popular Items

Standard cheese/ Build your own$21.50
14" of joy. Creamy mozzarella with a bright tomato sauce and your choice of toppings.
Thin crust through the center with a puffy, airy rim. Feeds 1-2.
Location

1929 Menalto Ave

Menlo Park CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
