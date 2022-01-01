Go
Neighbor's Deli image
Sandwiches

Neighbor's Deli

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

767 Reviews

$

2142 W Henderson Road

Columbus, OH 43220

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

2142 W Henderson Road, Columbus OH 43220

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cuco's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Elena

No reviews yet

Family Owned International Fusion Breakfast, Brunch and Bakery in Columbus, Ohio including Any Occasion Cakes, Pastries and Baked Goods. When You Expect More From Breakfast and Cake. Served By People With Care.

Chile Verde Cafe

No reviews yet

For more than 25 years, Chile Verde Cafe has been dedicated to brining the flavor of "The Land Of Enchantement" to Central Ohio. This cuisine takes extraordinary people, passion and effort to create. Our authentic recipes blend the rich history of Native American, Spanish and Anglo traditions, and are made with the freshest ingredients available, including chiles that we fly in weekly from New Mexico and meats that we slow marinate every day. From our family in Albuquerque, Espanola and Columbus, to yours, we thank you for joining us.

Panini Opa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Neighbor's Deli

orange star4.7 • 767 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston