The New Neighbors - 1112 Derbyshire Rd
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
1112 Derbyshire Rd, Holly Hill FL 32117
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Daytona Beach
No Reviews
918 W. International Speedway Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 32114
View restaurant
Koji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
No Reviews
175 South Nova Road Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View restaurant
KC - Ormond Beach - Kava Culture Ormond Beach
No Reviews
500 West Granada Boulevard, Unit 5 Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View restaurant
Dustin's Bar B Q - Ormond Beach - 1320 W Granada Blvd
No Reviews
1320 W Granada Blvd Ormond Beach, FL 32174
View restaurant