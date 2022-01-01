Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Neighbourhood - 1 North Main Street
Main picView gallery

Neighbourhood - 1 North Main Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1 North Main Street

Naas, IE W91RH96

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1 North Main Street, Naas IE W91RH96

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tang - Cumberland Place, Dublin, Ireland
orange starNo Reviews
2 Cumberland Place Dublin 2, IE D02 H05V
View restaurantnext
Tang - Dawson St, Dublin, Ireland
orange starNo Reviews
23C Dawson St Dublin, IE D02 PW18
View restaurantnext
TapHouse Bar & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
60 Ranelagh Dublin, IE D06C9C6
View restaurantnext
BANG Restaurant - Dublin, Ireland
orange starNo Reviews
11 Merrion Row Dublin, IE D02 KW61
View restaurantnext
Coopers Corner - 8 Bow Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
8 Bow Bridge Dublin, IE D08 E4E3
View restaurantnext
Meltdown Massive Ltd - 15 Montague St, Dublin 2, D02 AX68
orange starNo Reviews
15 Montague St, Dublin 2, D02 AX68 Dublin, IE D02 AX68
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Neighbourhood - 1 North Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston