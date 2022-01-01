Neill's Coffee & Ice Cream
Neill's Coffee & Ice Cream is a Full service coffee shop with all your favorite espresso and coffee drinks, fresh baked good including breakfast and lunch items served all day. Plus a full service Ice Cream Counter and Soda Fountain. Get your Milkshakes/Malts, Banana Splits, Sundaes, Scooped Ice Cream, Phosphates, Flavored Italian Sodas, Flavored Energy Drinks, Lemonades, Teas and so much more!
ICE CREAM
230 E Main St
Attributes and Amenities
Location
230 E Main St
Pullman WA
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oak on Main
Great Italian food to go.
Manny's Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
Timber
Bar & Grill
Paradise Creek Brewery
Full-service restaurant in Pullman's downtown. Located in the historic Old Post Office built-in 1930.