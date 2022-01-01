Nekoosa restaurants you'll love
Must-try Nekoosa restaurants
More about Hoozels at The Lakes
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hoozels at The Lakes
1497 alpine drive, Nekoosa
|Popular items
|Fried Fish
|$0.00
Choice of Cod or Pollock; beer dipped and lightly breaded with a proprietary blend of seasonings. Served with your choice of side, house made Coleslaw and Rye bread.
|The Clucker
|$10.00
Boneless, skinless chicken breast served on our signature garlic buttered pretzel bun with your choice cheese and L/T/O.
|Caprese Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Marinated chicken, basil pesto. lettuce, tomato, baby pearl mozzarella & bacon drizzled with balsamic glaze - wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla
More about The Crow Bar
The Crow Bar
3704 State Highway 54 W, Nekoosa