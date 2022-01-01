The Watering Hole - 25281 Empty Saddle Dr,
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
25281 Empty Saddle Dr,, Laguna Hills CA 92653
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
No Reviews
28083 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Laguna Hills
Scratch Bakery Cafe
4.6 • 2,631
24321 Avenida De La Carlota Suite H-8 Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurant