Go
Toast

Nellie's

Since March 2006: Nellie’s has become widely recognized as one of “Chicago’s Best”. A staple of the Humboldt Park neighborhood with its blend of Puerto Rican fare & American breakfast favorites.

2458 W. Division St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.
Jibarito$12.00
Green plantain sandwich, served with choice of steak, chicken, pork or veggies, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and garlic sauce. Jibratos are served with choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).
Sopa de Salchichón (Puerto Rican Salami)$4.25
Served with noodles and potatoes.
Yuca Fries$7.00
Served with mayo ketchup.
Avena de Coco$3.25
Our ever famous Coconut Oatmeal topped with cinnamon. — It's supposed to be a breakfast thing.. but some have it for lunch, as dessert, & others take it home for a midnight snack.
Guava Pastry$2.50
Bacon, Sausage, or Ham$4.00
Breakfast Jibarito$12.00
Fried plantain sandwich with eggs any style, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and garlic served with a cup of avena de coco
Jibarito Bowl$14.00
Served with tostones. Jibratos are served with choice of arroz Blanco con habichuelas (white rice and red beans) or arroz con gandules (yellow rice with pigeon peas).
El Coqui Sandwich$10.00
Two scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham
See full menu

Location

2458 W. Division St.

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joey G's Mac & Cheese

No reviews yet

Call ahead for curbside pick up!

Café Colao

No reviews yet

It all started in 2002 ...
Café Colao is a neighborhood cafe located in Humboldt Park that's been making delicious Puerto Rican coffee, sandwiches, pastries and avena de coco that any foodie can enjoy ... and we've been doing it for 18 years. Come in and enjoy!

STAR BAR

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Split-Rail

No reviews yet

Please note we are requiring proof of vaccination for all diners!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston