Since March 2006: Nellie’s has become widely recognized as one of “Chicago’s Best”. A staple of the Humboldt Park neighborhood with its blend of Puerto Rican fare & American breakfast favorites.
2458 W. Division St.
2458 W. Division St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
