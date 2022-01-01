Nellie's on Third

Go
Homemade Reubens. Hand-dipped cheese curds made to order. Tater tots. Pizzas with sauce made fresh daily. Locally brewed and domestic beers on tap. Wine, cocktails, and everything in between. Food that is familiar, housed in the former Grand Rounds Brewing Company Building, a timeless space that has stood for over 150 years, welcoming locals, neighbors, and people from around the world.

PIZZA

Popular Items

Cheese Curds$9.00
fresh cheese curds, hand dipped in beer batter and fried to order
Beer J Crowler$10.00
Growler Magical$7.00
Crowler Craic$5.00
Crowler Magical$5.00
Cheese Burger$12.00
LTOP + American Cheese
Crowler Thirst Burst$10.00
My Honey$16.00
roasted garlic oil. mozzarella. goat cheese. honey. walnuts. arugula. balsamic.
Cheese Curds$10.00
beer batter. marinara
64oz Mo' Citra$7.00
Location

4 3rd St SW

Rochester MN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
