Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Never Expect Ordinary!!!
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
220 Harker Place • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
220 Harker Place
Annapolis MD
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sol Dos
Come in and enjoy!
Sol Foods
Come in and enjoy!
Black Market Bakers
Black Market Bakers Truck will be closed on 12/25 and 12/26. The pick up orders will be ready and available for pick up from 2pm to 5pm on 12/23 ONLY.
Chevys Fresh Mex
If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.