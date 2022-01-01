Go
Toast

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

Never Expect Ordinary!!!

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

220 Harker Place • $$

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)

Popular Items

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
14" Florentine Pizza$18.99
14" Veggie$18.99
14" Chesapeake Pizza$22.99
Neo's Meatballs$8.99
14" Fuego Pizza$18.99
14" Downtown Philly Pizza$18.99
14" Goodfellas Pizza$18.99
Small Fries$2.99
Zucchini Fritti$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

220 Harker Place

Annapolis MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sol Dos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sol Foods

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Market Bakers

No reviews yet

Black Market Bakers Truck will be closed on 12/25 and 12/26. The pick up orders will be ready and available for pick up from 2pm to 5pm on 12/23 ONLY.

Chevys Fresh Mex

No reviews yet

If you would like to customize your order or have any questions, please call your local restaurant directly to place your order. Larger orders may take longer than the time specified.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston