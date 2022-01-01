Go
Toast

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

520 Park Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

10" Chesapeake$14.95
10" Margherita$12.95
10" Great White$12.95
Wings$14.95
10" Bbq Chicken$12.95
10" Downtown Philly$12.95
Cheese Curds$7.95
Neo Fries$3.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

520 Park Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Never On Sunday

No reviews yet

We serve Greek, Italian and American cuisine and have been serving Baltimore for over 50 years.

Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Worker-Owned & Operated Since 2004. Serving high-quality, low-cost vegan and vegetarian food, transparently-traded coffee & tea, and offering a full bar onsite with all vegan drinks!

Minato Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Minato, a place where u can find a modern twist on traditional Japanese style cuisine. Come in and enjoy an elegant atmosphere, vibrant music, lively crowd, inventive cocktails, and sushi from the highest-grade fresh fish available. Voted #1 sushi bar by Baltimore City Paper six times and by Baltimore Magazine twice, nominated as one of the top 5 Best International Cuisine Restaurants in Maryland, and inducted in the Restaurant Association of Maryland's Hospitality Hall of Honor, Minato has hailed as a stable in the Mount Vernon community. If you aren’t a fan of sushi, you can also enjoy a variety of cooked cuisine as well, ranging from inventive dumplings to stewed soups. Either way, Minato aims to provide an enjoyable, delicious, and memorable experience.

Cafe Fili

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston