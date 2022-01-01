Go
Banner pic

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

10995 Owings Mills Blvd

Owings Mills, MD 21117

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

10” 4 Topper Pizza$11.99
10" Chesapeake$15.99
Cheese Curds$8.99
Side Fries$1.99
Philly Cheesesteak$11.99
10” Cheese Pizza$9.99
Zucchini Fritti$9.99
Wings$14.99
Funnel Cake Fries$5.99
14” Cheese Pizza$14.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

10995 Owings Mills Blvd, Owings Mills MD 21117

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Clean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy good food done right!

Nino Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

K and T Island Taste

No reviews yet

Everything Nice!

Chef Dan's Cafe Owings Mills

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston