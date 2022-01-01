Go
Toast
  • /
  • Durham
  • /
  • Neomonde Mediterranean

Neomonde Mediterranean

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

202 Corcoran Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

San Pellegrino$3.49
Chicken Kabob$5.00
grilled skewered chicken breast, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)
Steak Kabob$6.00
grilled skewered steak, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)
Large Chicken Shawarma$11.99
grilled chicken with garlic paste, diced tomato, Lebanese pickles and lemon tahini dressing
Large Grilled Veggie Pita Pocket$10.99
marinated grilled eggplant, zucchini, squash, onions, red bell pepper, lettuce and parsley topped with house dressing and feta cheese (Vegetarian)
Pita Pocket Plate$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides .Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Lamb Kafta Kabob$7.00
grilled skewered ground lamb and spices, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)
Small Steak Pita Pocket$6.49
chopped grilled steak, hummus spread, lettuce, sliced tomato, lebanese pickles and house dressing
Small Lamb Kafta Pita Pocket$6.99
chopped lamb kafta, hummus spread, lettuce, sliced tomato, lebanese pickles and house dressing
Large Steak Pita Pocket$11.99
chopped grilled steak, hummus spread, lettuce, sliced tomato, lebanese pickles and house dressing
See full menu

Location

202 Corcoran Street

Durham NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marco's 530

No reviews yet

Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!

Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria

No reviews yet

Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria

Beyu Caffe

No reviews yet

Coffee and food with sophistication and soul

Auctioneer Bar & Small Maker Retail

No reviews yet

Durham Food Hall brings you an introduction to our Auctioneer Bar and Small Maker Retail with items to pickup and enjoy in your home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston