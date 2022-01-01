Neomonde Mediterranean
We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!
202 Corcoran Street
Popular Items
Location
202 Corcoran Street
Durham NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marco's 530
Marco's 530 is the go-to for fresh Italian pasta and ramen the way you like it served in Durham!
Napoli Pizzeria & Gelateria
Wood-Fired Neapolitan Pizzeria & Gelateria
Beyu Caffe
Coffee and food with sophistication and soul
Auctioneer Bar & Small Maker Retail
Durham Food Hall brings you an introduction to our Auctioneer Bar and Small Maker Retail with items to pickup and enjoy in your home.