Neomonde Mediterranean

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

FRENCH FRIES

3817 Beryl Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)

Popular Items

Grape Leaves$0.89
Pick 3 Plate$9.99
Choose three sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita will be an additional charge.
Pick 4 Plate$11.99
Choose four sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Large Kabob Plate$12.99
Choice of a 2 kabobs with 2 sides. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
Falafel$0.75
Pita Pocket Plate$10.99
Choice of a half pita pocket with a choice of 2 sides and mini rose baklava. Served with two pieces of pita. Extra pita, will be an additional charge.
Chicken Kabob$4.99
grilled skewered chicken breast, served with a garlic dipping sauce (GF)
Baklava$1.49
Various flavors of delicious Baklava made with Phillo dough, honey and nuts. Choices include Walnut, Cashew Lady Finger, Pistachio, Cinnamon Roll, Orange White Chocolate, Chocolate and Cashew Mini Rose.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

3817 Beryl Rd

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
