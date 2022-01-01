Go
Neomonde Mediterranean

Let us host your next affair. Whether it's a wedding, corporate function, or social get together, you can count on great food and experience!

3909 beryl RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Hummus$30.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (8-12 Servings)
Large Falafel$60.00
40 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Large Chicken Shawarma$95.00
Seared tender strips of chicken in a yogurt marinade, sautéed tomato and Lebanese pickles. (16-20 Servings)
Large Mediterranean Rice$55.00
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (16-20 Servings)
Gallon Iced Tea$9.00
Option of Sweet or Unsweet Tea. Cups and ice included. (10 Servings)
Large Hummus$45.00
Chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice. (16-20 Servings)
Small Falafel$35.00
20 Crispy chickpea fritters made with a blend of garlic, herbs and spices. Served with tahini and pita bread on the side.
Pita Pocket Platter$10.99
Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.
Small Fatoush$40.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green bell pepper, red onion, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
Large Chicken Kabob$115.00
24 Marinated grilled Chicken Kabobs over grilled tomatoes & onions. Served with Lebanese garlic paste on the side.
Location

3909 beryl RD

Raleigh NC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
