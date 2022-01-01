Go
1742 NW 16th St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Iced Pistachio White Mocha$6.50
Whole Milk, Pistachio Syrup, White Chocolate Mocha Syrup, Espresso, Neon Cream
Iced Fitzgerald$6.50
Espresso, whole milk, hose pecan syrup, & NEON cream.
Small Drip$3.00
EGG & CHEESE$4.00
Scrambled eggs, Havarti cheese.
Chocolate$4.00
Glazed donut topped with chocolate icing, edible gold, and chocolate coated nibs.
Blackberries & Cream Cold Brew$6.50
Whole Milk, Vanilla, Blackberry Neon Cream
BLT$5.00
Crispy bacon, tomato, butter lettuce, roasted garlic Dukes mayo.
Donut+Drip Combo$5.00
Small Drip Coffee with Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate Glazed Donut
Hot Tiramisu$6.50
Whole Milk, Amaretto, Vanilla, White Chocolate Syrup, Neon Cream
BREAKFAST BURRITO$7.00
Jalapeno tortilla, cheese eggs, salsa verde, jalapeno cheddar chips, cilantro crema, pickled sweet pepper,
Location

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

