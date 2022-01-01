Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House
Neon Kitten is a fun & quirky Deep Ellum Lounge serving dim sum small bites + an assortment of classic cocktails on draft. Or maybe a hand curated craft cocktail with a Japanese twist being shaken to order is more your style? Come let us take you on an adventure! Limited menu until we officially open.
2805 Main Street
Location
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
