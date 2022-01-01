Go
Neon Moon Restaraunt and Club

Come in and enjoy Homemade Tex-Mex, Chips and Salsa, Burgers and Sandwiches, Fried and Baked or Grilled Fish, Fajitas, Award Winning Tacos, Steaks and More!
Full Service Restaurant and Bar and Music Venue. Family Friendly Dining.

4672 W State Highway 154 • $$$

No reviews yet

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Nigthlife
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

4672 W State Highway 154

Yantis TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

