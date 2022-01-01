Neon Moon Restaraunt and Club
Come in and enjoy Homemade Tex-Mex, Chips and Salsa, Burgers and Sandwiches, Fried and Baked or Grilled Fish, Fajitas, Award Winning Tacos, Steaks and More!
Full Service Restaurant and Bar and Music Venue. Family Friendly Dining.
4672 W State Highway 154 • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4672 W State Highway 154
Yantis TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marshall's Barbecue Pit
Come in and enjoy!
Foster's Place Restaurant & Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Soulman's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Hope Grill & Cafe
Mexican & American Food. Sunday- Friday lunch buffet
Breakfast Buffet on Saturday