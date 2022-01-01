Go
Toast

Neon Pig

We are a locally owned cafe and butcher shop. We break down whole cows and source from local farms to provide you with the best meats and vegetables around!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1203 N Gloster St • $$

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)

Popular Items

Piglet Grilled Cheese$4.00
Smash Burger$12.00
asdjflsjdflksjlodksjfosdnv
Crash Burger$15.00
Stuffe Sweet Tater$11.00
Chicken$11.00
Piglet Burger$4.00
Small Salad$4.50
Butcher Cut$30.00
Veggie Plate$14.00
Memory Orchard Cake$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1203 N Gloster St

Tupelo MS

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brick and Spoon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bop's of Tupelo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Butterbean Coffee and Biscuits

No reviews yet

Open 7am to 2pm Tuesday Through Saturday

ForkLift Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston