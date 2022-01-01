Go
Nepenthe Brewing Co.

3626 Falls Rd • $$

Small Fries$6.00
Comes with one sauce.
Backyard Burger (SPECIAL)$17.00
Juicy house burger topped with cheddar,
lettuce, tomato, onion, & burger sauce
on a Cunningham's sesame seed bun.
Served with house Old Bay chips & pickles.
Smash Burger$15.00
Two smash patties, house pickles, chopped onion, and Old Bay aioli on a griddled potato roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
Boneless Wings$16.00
With ranch and/or blue cheese.
Baltimore Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Franks buttermilk-brined crispy fried chicken thigh, Old Bay napa slaw, Old Bay aioli, and house pickles on a griddled potato roll. Served with side of Old Bay chips. (Make it vegan by subbing tofu & vegan ranch).
Korean Cheesesteak$17.00
Shaved ribeye, pepper jack cheese, house kimchi, bulgogi sauce, pickled veggies, hoagie roll. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.
House Wings$16.00
With ranch and/or blue cheese.
Large Fries$9.00
Comes with two sauces.
Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Beer-battered cod, Old Bay napa slaw, house pickles on a Cunningham's sesame seed bun. Served with a side of pickles & house Old Bay chips.

Crispy Tofu Sandwich$16.00
Crispy teriyaki tofu, gochujang marinated cucumber salad, & crunchy-herby cilantro & romaine blend on a Cunningham’s sesame seed bun. Make it vegan by swapping bread for a potato roll!

Online Ordering
Takeout

3626 Falls Rd

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
