Neptune Beach restaurants you'll love

Neptune Beach restaurants
Toast
  Neptune Beach

Must-try Neptune Beach restaurants

The Local image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local

301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE LOCAL CLUB$13.90
ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, provolone & mayo on toasted sourdough
QUINOA "FRIED RICE"$12.50
quinoa, edamame, carrots, onion, zucchini & egg pan fried with sesame-soy glaze; add grilled chicken or hoisin glazed salmon for $5.00; add grilled Mayport shrimp or an 8oz sirloin for $7.00
HOT-HONEY CHICKEN BITES$10.50
hand-breaded nuggets tossed in honey-hot sauce; served with ranch
Southern Grounds & Company image

 

Southern Grounds & Company

200 1st St., Neptune Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Egg Omelette$12.35
Served with choice of Grits or Fruit
Cup and choice of Toast
$8.99
includes 3 of the following:
(Onions, Spinach, Tomato,
Mushrooms, Green Peppers Bacon,
Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage,
choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese)
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage
or Bacon or Ham
Grits Bowl$7.10
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg,
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

241 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach

Avg 4.5 (4697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Haw Fun$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Chow Faan$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
Renna's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renna's Pizza

630 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Avg 4.6 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GREEK SALAD$6.25
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)$5.95
Mozzarella wrapped in a flavorful blend of Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a crisp outer shell and gooey center. Topped with Parmigian and served with our homemade marinara
GARLIC KNOTS (6)$3.99
Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce
Ellen’s Kitchen

241 3rd St, Neptune Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
