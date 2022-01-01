Neptune Beach restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local
301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
|Popular items
|THE LOCAL CLUB
|$13.90
ham, turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, provolone & mayo on toasted sourdough
|QUINOA "FRIED RICE"
|$12.50
quinoa, edamame, carrots, onion, zucchini & egg pan fried with sesame-soy glaze; add grilled chicken or hoisin glazed salmon for $5.00; add grilled Mayport shrimp or an 8oz sirloin for $7.00
|HOT-HONEY CHICKEN BITES
|$10.50
hand-breaded nuggets tossed in honey-hot sauce; served with ranch
Southern Grounds & Company
200 1st St., Neptune Beach
|Popular items
|3 Egg Omelette
|$12.35
Served with choice of Grits or Fruit
Cup and choice of Toast
$8.99
includes 3 of the following:
(Onions, Spinach, Tomato,
Mushrooms, Green Peppers Bacon,
Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage,
choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese)
|Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage
or Bacon or Ham
|Grits Bowl
|$7.10
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg,
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
241 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach
|Popular items
|Beef Haw Fun
|$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
|Yaki Udon
|$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
|Chow Faan
|$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Renna's Pizza
630 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
|Popular items
|GREEK SALAD
|$6.25
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
|$5.95
Mozzarella wrapped in a flavorful blend of Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a crisp outer shell and gooey center. Topped with Parmigian and served with our homemade marinara
|GARLIC KNOTS (6)
|$3.99
Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce
Ellen’s Kitchen
241 3rd St, Neptune Beach