Beaches restaurants you'll love

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local
301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
$12.50
our signature fried chicken breast, Jack’s sauce & pickles on toasted ciabatta; fries
BISTRO BURGER
$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on grilled ciabatta; fries
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN
$15.90
blackened chicken, leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle-ranch dressing & crispy tortilla strips
Southern Grounds & Company
200 1st St., Neptune Beach
Popular items
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Cold Brew
$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Bagels
$2.30
Freshly baked bagels.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
241 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach
Popular items
Beef Haw Fun
$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
Yaki Udon
$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Chow Faan
$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Renna's Pizza
630 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD
$5.45
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and freshly grated Parmigian
GREEK SALAD
$6.25
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
$3.99
Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce