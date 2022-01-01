Beaches restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Beaches restaurants

The Local image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local

301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
our signature fried chicken breast, Jack’s sauce & pickles on toasted ciabatta; fries
BISTRO BURGER$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on grilled ciabatta; fries
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN$15.90
blackened chicken, leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, avocado, chipotle-ranch dressing & crispy tortilla strips
More about The Local
Southern Grounds & Company image

 

Southern Grounds & Company

200 1st St., Neptune Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Cold Brew$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Bagels$2.30
Freshly baked bagels.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

241 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach

Avg 4.5 (4697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Haw Fun$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Chow Faan$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Renna's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Renna's Pizza

630 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Avg 4.6 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$5.45
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and freshly grated Parmigian
GREEK SALAD$6.25
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing
GARLIC KNOTS (6)$3.99
Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce
More about Renna's Pizza

