Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Beaches

Go
Beaches restaurants
Toast

Beaches restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Local image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local

301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
our signature crispy fried chicken breast topped with Jack’s sauce & pickles on grilled ciabatta
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.50
our signature fried chicken breast, Jack’s sauce & pickles on toasted ciabatta; fries
CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH$15.00
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche
More about The Local
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

200 1st St., Neptune Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
Grilled chicken breast on a ancient grain bun topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions and bacon.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.75
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely
Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
More about Southern Grounds & Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaches

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Hummus

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Fried Rice

Turkey Clubs

Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston