Chicken sandwiches in Beaches
Beaches restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Local
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local
301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
our signature crispy fried chicken breast topped with Jack’s sauce & pickles on grilled ciabatta
our signature fried chicken breast, Jack’s sauce & pickles on toasted ciabatta; fries
|CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH
|$15.00
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar & mayo on toasted brioche
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Southern Grounds & Company
200 1st St., Neptune Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
Grilled chicken breast on a ancient grain bun topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions and bacon.
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely
Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary