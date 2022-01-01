Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Beaches

Beaches restaurants
Beaches restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company

200 1st St., Neptune Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Curry Bowl$16.95
Seasoned sautéed shrimp served in a coconut curry sauce with snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, ginger, garlic, and cilantro over jasmine rice.
More about Southern Grounds & Company
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

241 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach

Avg 4.5 (4697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Dipping Sauce$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
Curry Laksa Ramen$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

