Curry in Beaches
Beaches restaurants that serve curry
Southern Grounds & Company
200 1st St., Neptune Beach
|Shrimp Curry Bowl
|$16.95
Seasoned sautéed shrimp served in a coconut curry sauce with snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, ginger, garlic, and cilantro over jasmine rice.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
241 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|Curry Laksa Ramen
|$9.50
Spicy coconut curry stew brimming with shrimp, chicken, fried tofu, ramen noodles, veggies, and a soft-boiled egg. Our comfort food.
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat