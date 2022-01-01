Egg benedict in Beaches
Beaches restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about The Local - Neptune
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local - Neptune
301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$13.00
grilled baguette, 2 soft poached eggs, country ham & hollandaise; home fries
*CONSUMER ADVISORY*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs
may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code