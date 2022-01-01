Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Beaches

Beaches restaurants
Toast

Beaches restaurants that serve egg benedict

The Local image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Local - Neptune

301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach

Avg 4.1 (431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EGGS BENEDICT$13.00
grilled baguette, 2 soft poached eggs, country ham & hollandaise; home fries
*CONSUMER ADVISORY*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs
may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Section 3-603.11 FDA Food Code
More about The Local - Neptune
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach

200 1st St., Neptune Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Two Poached Eggs, Sourdough Bread,
Bacon, Avocado and Topped with
SoGro Hollandaise.
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach

