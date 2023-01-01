Grilled chicken in Beaches
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Local - Neptune Beach
301 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach
|KID GRILLED CHICKEN & CORN
|$6.00
a grilled chicken breast, buttered corn & a drink
Southern Grounds & Company - Neptune Beach
200 1st St., Neptune Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.75
Grilled chicken breast on a ancient grain bun topped with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions and bacon.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms