Neptune restaurants you'll love
Neptune's top cuisines
Must-try Neptune restaurants
More about Local Smoke BBQ
Local Smoke BBQ
719 NJ-35, Neptune City
|Popular items
|Hush Puppies
|$5.00
A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites
|Cornbread (ea)
|$0.50
1 piece
|Two Meat Platter
|$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
More about Crab Tales 66
Crab Tales 66
3548 NJ-66, Neptune
|Popular items
|Shrimp
|$17.00
Battered and Fried Jumbo Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
|U.S.A Catfish Po'Boy
|$15.00
Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried U.S.A Catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.
|Flounder
|$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.
More about Nettie's House of Spaghetti
Nettie's House of Spaghetti
5119 Asbury Avenue, Tinton Falls
|Popular items
|Italian Seeded Twist (Whole Loaf) (v)
|$6.00
In case you miss our seeded bread! From Artisan Bakers in Staten Island.
|Meatballs
|$16.00
7 meatballs. Deep fried; crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle. Served over red sauce.
|House Salad - LARGE
|$15.00
Iceberg, roasted pepper, red onion, olive, bread, celery, carrot, pepperoncini, parsley, oregano, red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Perfect for 3-4 people to share as a starter or as a meal for 1 person.
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill
La Rosa Chicken & Grill
4060 Asbury Ave East, Tinton Falls
|Popular items
|Beef Gyro Bowl
|$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
|3 Spicy Tenders
|$3.80
3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
|5 Mild Tenders Platter
|$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
More about Simko's Grill
Simko's Grill
1311 Route 35 South, Neptune
|Popular items
|Large Caesar Salad
|$9.95
|Full Rack of Ribs
|$26.95
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.95
More about Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub
Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub
3705 Route 33, Neptune City
|Popular items
|Moroccan Table 11 (6 Top)
|$60.00
|Changing Lanes Table 5 (4 top)
|$40.00
|Daddy Pop Table 13 (8 Top)
|$40.00