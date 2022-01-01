Neptune restaurants you'll love

Go
Neptune restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Neptune

Neptune's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Neptune restaurants

Local Smoke BBQ image

 

Local Smoke BBQ

719 NJ-35, Neptune City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hush Puppies$5.00
A southern specialty! Deep-fried cornbread bites
Cornbread (ea)$0.50
1 piece
Two Meat Platter$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
More about Local Smoke BBQ
Crab Tales 66 image

 

Crab Tales 66

3548 NJ-66, Neptune

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp$17.00
Battered and Fried Jumbo Deveined Shrimp. Served with a side, coleslaw and cocktails sauce.
U.S.A Catfish Po'Boy$15.00
Classic Louisiana Po Boy Sandwich with fried U.S.A Catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato and homemade aioli sauce.
Flounder$16.00
Battered and Fried Fresh Flounder Fillet. Served with a side, coleslaw and tartar sauce.Flounder is stand out for its delicate and fine texture.
More about Crab Tales 66
Nettie's House of Spaghetti image

 

Nettie's House of Spaghetti

5119 Asbury Avenue, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Seeded Twist (Whole Loaf) (v)$6.00
In case you miss our seeded bread! From Artisan Bakers in Staten Island.
Meatballs$16.00
7 meatballs. Deep fried; crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle. Served over red sauce.
House Salad - LARGE$15.00
Iceberg, roasted pepper, red onion, olive, bread, celery, carrot, pepperoncini, parsley, oregano, red wine vinaigrette on the side.
Perfect for 3-4 people to share as a starter or as a meal for 1 person.
More about Nettie's House of Spaghetti
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

 

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

4060 Asbury Ave East, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Gyro Bowl$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
3 Spicy Tenders$3.80
3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Simko's Grill image

 

Simko's Grill

1311 Route 35 South, Neptune

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Full Rack of Ribs$26.95
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.95
More about Simko's Grill
Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub image

 

Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub

3705 Route 33, Neptune City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Moroccan Table 11 (6 Top)$60.00
Changing Lanes Table 5 (4 top)$40.00
Daddy Pop Table 13 (8 Top)$40.00
More about Delvetto’s Pizzeria and Pub
Sea Crab Ashbury image

 

Sea Crab Ashbury

25 S Main St, Neptune City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sea Crab Ashbury

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Neptune

French Fries

Map

More near Neptune to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 3.4 (8 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston