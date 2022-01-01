Neptune American restaurants you'll love

Go
Neptune restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Neptune

Local Smoke BBQ image

 

Local Smoke BBQ

719 NJ-35, Neptune City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
Slow-Smoked Pulled Pork tossed in our Carolina Sauce and piled on a brioche bun. Served with potato chips
Smoked Bacon Poppers$8.50
Jalapeños stuffed with a Cream Cheese and Pulled Pork filling, wrapped in dry-rubbed bacon and slow-smoked. Served with BBQ Ranch dipping sauce. Gluten-Free
Two Meat Platter$23.00
Choice of 2 meats. Includes cornbread and your choice of two sides. Our BBQ Meats, Rub and Sauces are Gluten-Free
More about Local Smoke BBQ
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

 

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

4060 Asbury Ave East, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quarter White Crispy Meal$9.00
2pc White Crispy Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
More about La Rosa Chicken & Grill
Simko's Grill image

 

Simko's Grill

1311 Route 35 South, Neptune

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$9.95
Full Rack of Ribs$26.95
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.95
More about Simko's Grill
Map

More near Neptune to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 3.4 (8 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston