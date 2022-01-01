Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Neptune

Neptune restaurants that serve calamari

Crab Tales 66 image

 

Crab Tales 66

3548 NJ-66, Neptune

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari Appetizer$14.00
More about Crab Tales 66
Main pic

 

Al Ponte

1311 Route 35 South, Neptune

TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.00
More about Al Ponte

