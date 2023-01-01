Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Neptune

Go
Neptune restaurants
Toast

Neptune restaurants that serve clams

Sea Crab Ashbury image

 

Sea Crab

25 S Main St, Neptune City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$0.00
More about Sea Crab
Restaurant banner

 

Cipriani's Restaurant - Jumping Brook Shopping Center

3701 New Jersey Highway 33, Neptune

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini w/ Clams$19.99
White or Red sauce
Fresh Clams Oregenata$11.99
Local Clams stuffed with bacon Pancetta, Garlic Parmesan and breadcrumbs.
More about Cipriani's Restaurant - Jumping Brook Shopping Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Neptune

Sweet Potato Fries

Mussels

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Calamari

Banana Pudding

Scallops

Lobsters

Map

More near Neptune to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (729 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (860 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston