Clams in
Neptune
/
Neptune
/
Clams
Neptune restaurants that serve clams
Sea Crab
25 S Main St, Neptune City
No reviews yet
Clam Chowder
$0.00
More about Sea Crab
Cipriani's Restaurant - Jumping Brook Shopping Center
3701 New Jersey Highway 33, Neptune
No reviews yet
Linguini w/ Clams
$19.99
White or Red sauce
Fresh Clams Oregenata
$11.99
Local Clams stuffed with bacon Pancetta, Garlic Parmesan and breadcrumbs.
More about Cipriani's Restaurant - Jumping Brook Shopping Center
