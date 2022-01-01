Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Neptune

Go
Neptune restaurants
Toast

Neptune restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City

719 NJ-35, Neptune City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with potato chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$17.75
Hand rubbed and grilled to perfection. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and our BBQ Sauce. Served with 1 side and 1 drink
More about Local Smoke BBQ - Neptune City
Item pic

 

La Rosa Grill - Tinton Falls

4060 Asbury Ave East, Tinton Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Grilled Chicken Platter$11.99
Juicy, Spicy Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
Mild Grilled Chicken Platter$11.99
Juicy, Marinated Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
More about La Rosa Grill - Tinton Falls

